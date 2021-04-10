Scenes of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area are shown with fall colors Sept. 30, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.
Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 11:27
|Story ID:
|406641
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Fall 2021 scenes at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT