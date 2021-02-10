Haynes assumes command of 442 FSS

Maj. Ellis Haynes assumed command of the 442d Force Support Squadron from outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Catherine L. Roberts, at a change of command ceremony Oct. 2, 2021, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.



Haynes was previously the Flight Commander, Personnel Programs Operating Location Alpha, with the 442d Force Support Squadron at the squadron's geographically separated unit, Moody Air Force Base, Ga.



“As indicated in my bio, I am not new to this squadron,” said Haynes. “I’ve had the privilege to observe senior noncommissioned officers lead their section, I have observed junior NCOs master their crafts, and have observed Airmen eager to learn and become proficient in their duties.”



In his new role as the 442d FSS commander, he hopes to not only meet the expectations set by his predecessor, but to exceed them.



“I look forward to our continued success and meeting the challenges ahead,” said Haynes.

