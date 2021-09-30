92nd MXG works around-the-clock to make history with 20 KC-135 Stratotanker takeoff

It’s a bright, crisp, fall morning; the perfect time to take a stroll past Fairchild Air Force Base and view 20 KC-135 Stratotankers soar through the sky to promote Global Reach for America, and behind them was the strength of the 92nd Maintenance Group.







On Sept. 29, 2021, the 92nd Air Refueling Wing successfully launched a 20-ship minimum interval take-off mission.







This MITO was part of a proficiency and readiness exercise which sought to validate Fairchild’s maintenance generation and operational capabilities to launch multiple aircraft in rapid succession.







“From the top down, everyone was on point and ready to complete this mission,” said Master Sgt. Cody Haynes, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flightline expediter. “In Maintenance, we get the mission done -- period. Our crew works around the clock to ensure the airworthiness of these 65-year-old plus aircraft.”







The 92nd AMXS is one of many organizations responsible for getting the record number of tankers for Team Fairchild fixed and off the ground in perfect harmony.







“Between the crew chiefs crushing it on the ground, the specialists responding to red balls [time-sensitive maintenance] during the aircraft launch, and the production team coordinating the maintenance actions, we made this a no-fail mission,” Haynes said. “We are the best at what we do and that’s evident with what we can accomplish.”







The process of getting a single KC-135 into the air is complex and takes a multitude of professional Airmen working in unison- 20 of them is a whole different story.







“We pulled off something historic yesterday,” said Colonel Craig Giles, 92nd Maintenance Group Commander. “Even more impressively, our maintainers generated 20 aircraft with no spares and then launched them all without a single line canceled. It would not have been possible without the hard work of the entire Fairchild team.”







The display of airpower that Fairchild showcased provides proof of what can be done at a moment’s notice.







“I think it’s always important to let our adversaries know that we’re not to be messed with,” Haynes said. “At any point, we can put these aircraft up in the air and reach out and touch them, wherever our enemies are hiding.”







Without maintenance units working together to complete their mission, the incredible result of the launch wouldn’t have been possible.







“The image of all those aircraft taking off in unison was more than fulfilling,” Haynes said. “I’m proud to work with a collection of people, who, when push comes to shove, are always ready to work and always ready to make the mission happen.”

