First U.S. Army Soldiers Transfer into U.S. Space Force 

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Osborne takes the oath of enlistment as one of the first members of the U.S. Army transfer into the U.S. Space Force Oct. 1, 2021, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The 6 soldiers at Headquarters Space Operations Command were selected to transfer out of more than 3,700 applications from across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

A ceremony commemorating the transfer of six U.S. Army Soldiers into the U.S. Space Force was held today, Friday, October 1, at Headquarters, Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base.



The group of new Guardians are a few of the initial 50 Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines who have been approved to continue their military careers in the Space Force. They join nearly 5,900 Air Force Airmen who began transferring into the Space Force in 2020 along with about 750 direct accessions.



More than 3,700 officers and enlisted members from the Army, Navy and Marine Corps submitted transfer applications during the month of March to compete for this transfer opportunity.



The Space Force announced yesterday that it had selected an additional 670 military members for transfer from the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps in fiscal year 2022.