Sponsor program sets foundation for brigade’s newest member

The goal of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade’s Total Army Sponsorship Program, also known as TASP, is to always receive five stars. If the program was on Yelp, their reviews would include “perfect,” “phenomenal,” and “top notch,” according to employees who joined the brigade in the past few months.



“We want to welcome every Soldier, civilian, and their families with ‘Aloha!’” said Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley. “Joining the 402nd means joining our ohana, where we don’t just say ‘People First,’ but show it in our actions to our newly assigned personnel.”



In Hawaiian, “ohana” means family, and the 402nd strives to make every move to the island easy, stress-free and seamless to welcome the newest members of their workforce.



“I haven't experienced a program like 402nd AFSB’s within my 18 and a half years of service,” said Sgt. 1st Class Quamellia Deal, who joined the brigade in August. “During my move to the island, Master Sgt. (Gloria) Yaport took into consideration everything from getting my family, including my pet, to the island, as well as the logistics of shipping our vehicles and our household goods.”



Over the course of the past two years, the 402nd focused on ways to improve their sponsor program to reflect the culture at the brigade.



“Our team works closely with sponsors to ensure they have the tools they need to support all incoming Soldiers and civilians,” said Tyler Tangonan, one of the 402nd’s workforce management specialists. “We match our sponsors and newcomers very intentionally so the newcomers have great experience.”



Tangonan added that the brigade simply has some great sponsors who choose to go above and beyond.



One sponsor who always receives high accolades is Master Sgt. Gloria Yaport, who always picks her team members up at the airport with leis and a case of water.



“I’ve had bad experiences with sponsors in the past, so whenever I’m assigned to be a sponsor, I take it to heart and treat them the way I’d want to be welcomed to the brigade,” said Yaport. “Most people arriving have been traveling up to 12 hours with their families. They want to get to their hotel and settle in. Having water ready for them is one less thing they have to think about.”



The 402nd prides itself on assigning sponsors to incoming employees immediately upon notification of a new assignment or receipt of a final job offer from a Department of Army Civilian.



“To me, being a good sponsor really sets the tone. The sponsor is the first contact for the new employee and is a direct reflection of the unit,” said Clint German, the brigade’s safety manager who recently sponsored the newest member of his team, Marcus Harris. “PCSing can be a stressful time for the employee and their family. By being available, sponsors can help reduce the stress that comes with moving to Hawaii.”



A move to Hawaii offers logistical obstacles not often experienced when moving on the mainland, according to Yaport.



“Not only does the shipment of household good takes longer to arrive, up to two months, because Hawaii is an island, families must ship their cars from the origination location. This can take up to six weeks, or more, leaving service members without a car either prior to moving, or once they arrive on island,” said Yaport. “Hawaii is also a rabies-free island, adding to additional considerations when moving pets.”



Yaport referenced the law in Hawaii that animals entering the state must undergo a mandatory 120-day quarantine unless, according to the Hawaii Animal Industry Division, the animal meets specific pre- and post-arrival requirements that would allow them to qualify for the five day or less quarantine program, or a direct release after a post-arrival inspection.



“People are often very overwhelmed when looking at the process they need to take to allow them to bring their fur baby home with them from the airport. I’ve found that if I, as the sponsor, walk them through the process step-by-step, their stresses ease significantly,” said Yaport.



Harris describes his recent experience with the sponsor program as a community effort, answering all questions.



“I bombarded Clint with so many questions that may have been silly but he made every question feel like it was just as important as the one before,” said Harris. “If ever Clint wasn’t available, he ensured he had someone else to help. I have never had a sponsor program help me out as much as 402nd Safety Team.”



At the brigade’s recent Hail and Farewell, an event held once a quarter to welcome the newest members and recognize team members leaving the island, the success of the sponsor program was on full display.



“I knew this unit was going to be different just by the amount of love and compassion that they showed me prior to my arrival,” said Sgt. 1st Class LaShonda Bryant.



Bryant, who arrived to Hawaii from Georgia, says she lost her mom in April due to COVID-19.



“The 402nd sent flowers and their condolences to me in Georgia, well before I even reported to the unit. It was truly amazing and I didn’t expect that at all,” said Bryant.



Lepley said he, along with the rest of the command team, firmly believe it is the Soldiers, civilians and their families that makes the 402nd special, unique and successful.



“The best part of our last Hail and Farewell was hearing how easy our new members’ transition to the 402nd was,” said Lepley. “I wasn’t surprised at all. I know we have a great team here of people who take ownership and care. I think our sponsor program really reflects that.”



“I know I don’t have to pick up someone’s car and get it cleaned, but I know that one small act will make a world of difference,” said Yaport. “We take care of our own at the 402nd, plain and simple.”