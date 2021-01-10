New ASC display honors its civilian employees with 40-plus years of federal service

Photo By Greg Wilson | Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command (left),...... read more read more Photo By Greg Wilson | Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command (left), flanked by Matt Sannito, deputy to the commanding general, ASC, along with Maj. Rylie Delong, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, ASC, and ASC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres, unveil the new Hall of Heroes electronic screen recognizing ASC employees with 40-plus years of federal service Sept. 24 in ASC’s headquarters building. Currently there are 27 employees with 1,125 years of combined service. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A new display on the first floor of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters honors ASC civilian employees who have 40 years or more of federal service.

In an informal ceremony held Sept. 24, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, ASC commanding general, unveiled the new display located on the north end of the first floor hallway. Currently, it shows 27 ASC civilian employees with a combined federal work experience of 1,125 years.

“As I came into the command, one of the things I recognized early on is the very great depth of experience we have within our civilian teammates,” Mohan said.

Some of the employees have military experience as part of their federal service, while others have worked as a federal civilian their entire tenure.

Mohan said that, while the military has plaques and awards of recognition for service members documenting their role in the defense of our nation, “in our headquarters, we were lacking the recognition that is owed to our professional, civilian workforce.”

Judy Leffler, a financial management analyst with 44 years of service, said she’s honored to be recognized in the Hall of Heroes, and that she is thankful, “for all of the years and the wonderful memories.”

Mohan summed up his feelings as he unveiled the new display by reflecting on the wealth of knowledge and experience these employees represent.

“When I read the list of names, and see the pictures of folks I work with every day, I am humbled to be part of this great organization,” he said.

Mohan was assisted in the unveiling by Matthew Sannito, ASC deputy to the commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres, ASC command sergeant major, and Maj. Rylie DeLong, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, ASC.