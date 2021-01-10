FLETC Focus on Hispanic Heritage Month with Alberto Colon

Across the nation, many observe Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, which involves celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of individuals whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. What began as only a Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968, was enacted into law in 1988. The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) shares the spotlight on one of its employees during this month of recognition.



Somebody must prepare class schedules, and at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), that task falls on a small team of experts in the FLETC Training Resources Coordination Division. One of the team members is Alberto Colon, a training administrator, who schedules a third of the programs students attend at FLETC.



“This includes making sure that the facilities are prepared for their arrival at the ranges, and that driver training or physical training is put on their schedule in advance” Colon said. “It can get pretty intense during their initial schedules, as some are added and deleted, but this is one job that I really enjoy with my co-workers.”



Colon knows full well how changes can occur as a U. S. Army veteran with 22 years of service. “I began as a truck driver when I entered, but by the time my career was ending, I had become a mentor to the members of the Afghani army during my tours to the region,” Mr. Colon said.



Military tours have placed Colon in such locations as Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Germany; Afghanistan; Kuwait and Iraq.



Even though Colon was born in Lancaster, Pa., his parents Victor and Marta, decided to go back to their native Puerto Rico when Colon was very young.



“My father purchased 12 acres of farmland in Monte Bello, and my seven siblings and I worked the farm when we were not in church or in school,” recalls Colon.



Memories of his childhood bring back the days of planting and harvesting beans, corn, plantains, bananas and coconut trees. “We also had to take care of the cattle, chickens, roosters, pigeons and rabbits,” Colon said.



Firmly rooted in religious values, the Colon family took part in many church activities. “I played the guitar while my sisters and mother sang during the services,” Colon said.



Colon likes to keep his culinary taste buds simple in a special dish. Even as an adult, he can still whip up chicken and rice, which tastes just like his mom used to make. “My mom likes my way of fixing it whenever she comes around…and it’s a family favorite when I do the cooking at home,” Colon said.



Relatively speaking, Colon and his wife Hope, who is also employed at FLETC, have been married for 32 years.



“All in all, I enjoy working at FLETC,” Colon concludes. “You may have your ups and downs, just like in any family, but this a nice place to work.”

