Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, U.S. Carrier Strike Group 1 Complete Bilateral Exercise

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 units conducted bilateral operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) while operating in the Philippine Sea Sept. 18-Sept. 29.



During the exercise, Japanese and U.S. ships participated in a multitude of events to include anti-submarine warfare, joint live-fire, resupply-at-sea (RAS), flight operations, surface warfare operations and leader engagements.



"Our Japanese allies are experts in maritime defense in the region,” said Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander, CSG 1. “Through bilateral exercises, we learn from one another while simultaneously demonstrating our like-minded commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



The exercise marked the second time CSG 1 operated with the JMSDF since the strike group deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations.



“It has truly been an honor to once again operate with our Japanese maritime counterparts in the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Gilbert Clark, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1. “The successes we achieved in these bilateral exercises further demonstrate our abilities to deny the upper hand to adversaries who seek to destabilize the region.”



Participating JMSDF units included Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), Asagiri-class destroyer JS Ymagiri (DD 152), Kongō-class destroyers JS Kirishima (DDG 174) and JS Chōkai (DDG 176).



"I feel very honored to work with the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deployed in the waters surrounding Japan,” said Capt. HORIKAWA Yuji, Commander of Escort Division 1. “Through this exercise, we enhanced our tactical skills and interoperability between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy. We will continue to work with the U.S. Navy to ensure that we respond to any contingencies."



Participating CSG 1 units included flagship USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, DESRON 1, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90).



CSG 1’s multiplatform team of ships, aircraft and more than 7,000 Sailors is capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe. CSG 1 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



