‘Exchanges on Wheels’ in High Demand as Military Installations Welcome Afghan Guests

Courtesy Photo | The mobile field Exchange at Fort Lee was the first of seven deployed by the Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The mobile field Exchange at Fort Lee was the first of seven deployed by the Exchange to serve Afghan guests staying at U.S. installations as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The 53-foot store on wheels—which offers snacks, beverages, hygiene items and other essentials—arrived just four days after leaders of Task Force-Eagle requested Exchange support. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – At a moment’s notice, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service can bring the comforts of home to Warfighters deployed anywhere in the world.



The Department of Defense retailer uses mobile field Exchanges (MFEs)—53-foot stores on wheels packed with snacks, beverages and hygiene products—to quickly support emerging mission needs, a capability that has taken on even greater relevance in recent months.



As of mid-September, all but two of the Exchange’s 11 U.S.-based MFEs are in active service. Seven of these are deployed in support of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), helping installations provide essential support to Afghan evacuees while they complete the necessary steps for resettlement in the United States.



“MFEs give deployed troops a lifeline to America, helping them stay ready and resilient through their mission,” said Army Col. Brian Memoli, the Exchange’s deputy director of Logistics. “With years of experience rapidly deploying MFEs to war zones, training exercises and areas impacted by natural disasters, the Exchange knows how to bring much-needed comfort to our troops downrange.”



The first MFE deployed for OAW opened July 29 at Fort Lee, Virginia, arriving just four days after Task Force-Eagle first requested Exchange support. Additional units have deployed to serve guests at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; Fort Pickett, Virginia; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; and Camp Atterbury, Indiana.



In addition to OAW support, a U.S.-based MFE is also deployed for a National Guard exercise at Camp Garfield, Ohio, with another on standby at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, in the event of the need for natural disaster support.



The Exchange also maintains eight MFEs in Europe and Southwest Asia. One just completed a mission to support troops helping efforts to host Afghan guests at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Three others are still active, with two deployed to Poland and Lithuania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and an additional unit serving coalition forces at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Plans are also underway to support DEFENDER-Europe 22 and Operation Saber Strike next year.



“The Exchange stands ready 24/7 to provide rapid response to command requests for MFE service,” Memoli said. “Regardless of risk, location or challenge, America can count on the Exchange to support the military mission—no matter where the need may emerge.”



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange