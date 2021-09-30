Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121 Resiliency Park

    121 Resiliency Park

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A new addition to the outdoor track located at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, dubbed Resiliency Park, will be officially open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome home event for deployed 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen, Oct. 17, 2021.

    The new additions include two professional size beach volleyball courts, a half basketball court with a fully adjustable rim, and a newly sodded grassy space for other activities.

    “We are going to have workout space, volleyball, basketball, and in the grass, multi-flex space for whatever you want to get after,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Troy Taylor, 121st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief. “You could play football, you could play soccer, or you can even throw the frisbee - just no golf.”

    The track was originally built and opened in May 2016, and the newly added amenities will make it more of a space for service members to come and unwind.

    “We're joint partners here, and this space is as much for everyone on this base,” said Taylor. “It is truly for everybody.”

    From start to finish, the project took over a year to plan and build. The project put $100,000 into the updated space with plans for future upgrades.

