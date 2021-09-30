121 Resiliency Park

Photo By Tech. Sgt. James Courtright | A new addition to the outdoor track located at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. James Courtright | A new addition to the outdoor track located at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, dubbed Resiliency Park, will be officially open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome home event for deployed 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen, Oct. 17, 2021. The track was originally built and opened in May 2016, and the newly added amenities will make it more of a space for service members to come and unwind. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. James Courtright) see less | View Image Page

A new addition to the outdoor track located at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, dubbed Resiliency Park, will be officially open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome home event for deployed 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen, Oct. 17, 2021.



The new additions include two professional size beach volleyball courts, a half basketball court with a fully adjustable rim, and a newly sodded grassy space for other activities.



“We are going to have workout space, volleyball, basketball, and in the grass, multi-flex space for whatever you want to get after,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Troy Taylor, 121st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief. “You could play football, you could play soccer, or you can even throw the frisbee - just no golf.”



The track was originally built and opened in May 2016, and the newly added amenities will make it more of a space for service members to come and unwind.



“We're joint partners here, and this space is as much for everyone on this base,” said Taylor. “It is truly for everybody.”



From start to finish, the project took over a year to plan and build. The project put $100,000 into the updated space with plans for future upgrades.