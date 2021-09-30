Money Wolves, Warbirds close out 2021 Fiscal Year

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby | Airmen and Soldiers from the 8th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby | Airmen and Soldiers from the 8th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight and the 411th Contracting Support Brigade pose for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2021. The service members, also known as the Money Wolves and Warbirds, respectfully, closed out the end of the fiscal year with accomplishments for the 8th Fighter Wing to include: Next Generation Wireless Communication System funded by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and executing a 10-year plan to utilize the local community’s natural gas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby) see less | View Image Page

The End of the Fiscal Year is a time-honored tradition, as all funding and contract actions must be executed when congressional authority expires by midnight on Sept. 30.



With time winding down, unsung heroes of the 8th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight and the 411th Contracting Support Brigade Regional Contracting Office - Kunsan forge a partnership to formulate and execute critical mission requirements for the 8th Fighter Wing.



Fiscal Year 2021 was no exception as it was the second fiscal year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic – the disease that caused worldwide unforeseen challenges, but did not shake the Wolf pack’s mission execution.



Service members from the 8th Fighter Wing showed excellence and diligence to ensure the Wolf Pack was taken care of. These are their stories:



Tech. Sgt. Andrew Grimm, 8th CPTS NCO in charge of financial analysis flight, worked tirelessly to obtain resources for the Next Generation Wireless Communication System, an operation BOLO initiative that received funding from the office of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.



“It was basically a lot of behind the scene money moves” said Grimm. “The FMA team ensured tracking of the funds, certifying documents and reviewing lines of accounting supporting the purchases through the right “color” of money. We worked closely with the BOLO Council and the 411th CSB to make the purchases happen.”



The Next Generation initiative provides a safer work environment, greater awareness and the ability to effectively intact with the pilot or ground crew members during maintenance directly supporting the 8th FW line of operation for Weapons System.



The partner in execution was, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Joshua Harris, 411th CSB contract support NCO, who provided outstanding contractual support as the business advisor, for this capability. Harris’ expertise in communicating the technical needs of the 8th FW ensured this proof of concept became an innovative reality.



“Although I am being recognized for my efforts, it was indeed a team effort,” said Harris. “The BOLO committee made it easy. I am also thankful for the Korean National members at RCO Kunsan, who provide guidance and are always available to support. As a Soldier, I am humbled by the opportunity to provide support to the world’s greatest Air Force.”



Our contracting team feels an overwhelming sense of pride in providing support to the 8th FW. Although I feel like I only did my job, it is nice to know we are impacting the mission and securing better equipment for Airmen, improving communication capabilities, and lower exposure to high noise environments.”



These unsung heroes ensured that the entire 8th Maintenance Group, consisting of nearly 1,200 Airmen who drive the Wolf Pack’s F-16 Fighting Falcon airpower-filled mission, is the next wave in maintenance communication.



Another historic achievement for the end of fiscal year was the execution of the Natural Gas Supply contract. The contract represents the culmination of ten years of planning and close coordination with the nearby Gunsan City, and marks a new era in Wolf Pack history.



Mr. Na, Sung Chol, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron resource advisor directly communicated with the Installation Management Support Center to obtain funding for the advancement of this state of the art infrastructure. Ms. Ko, Kyong O., served as contract specialist on this effort and vigorously prepared the $13 million contract for award.



“The Warbirds are a shining example of total force at work,” said U.S. Army Maj. Lakisha Coffey, RCO Chief. “Our military, U.S. civilians, and Korean Nationals are truly honored to support USFK, 7th Air Force, the 8th Fighter Wing, and represent the U.S Army as a part of the 411th Contracting Support Brigade. At RCO Kunsan, our motto is to reach, teach and execute; we garner our passion for serving from our collective belief in one another and in 8th FW mission to ‘Defend the Base, Accept Follow-on Forces, and Take the Fight North.’”



The efforts of these unsung heroes reflect the dedication of the total force and channels the mission of the 8th FW to “Defend the Base, Accept Follow-on Forces, and Take the Fight North.”



When the clock strikes midnight on Sept. 30, 2021, the effort and teamwork employed between the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Forces Korea personnel has been nothing short of exceptional and serves as a model for future initiatives, with each activity being receptive and responsive to one another’s requirements for the betterment of the procurement and our nation.