Working together to serve a joint community

POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, North Carolina – The Pope Army AirField Chapel seeks to ensure Soldiers, Airmen, and their families are mission ready through development and impactful encounters.

Pope AAF, which was previously known as Pope Air Force Base, was absorbed into United States Army Garrison Fort Bragg in 2011, but it’s still home to roughly 1,000 Air Force members, spread out over 3 GSU’s.

At other bases, you usually have a large chaplain team to help with religious affairs, at Pope however, there is a two person ministry team.

It sounds pretty hard, especially working with a sister service in the U.S. Army.

“It can be pretty hard at times, but it’s not that bad,” said Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Calloway, NCOIC of religious affairs. “The most difficult thing is coordinating things over email, because of the different networks.”

Calloway, who retrained into the Chaplain Corps after being in the Security Forces career field, along with Capt. Jonathan Dobbs, visits the GSUs 3 or 4 times a week to check on their fellow Air Force members.

Calloway, in addition to her role as a Chaplain Assistant, wears many hats.

“Sergeant Calloway, she takes care of ensuring security and maintenance, said Chaplain (Maj.) Yuen Caballejo from USAG Fort Bragg. “But when it comes to religious affairs, Air Force takes care of the Air Force, the Army takes care of the Army.”

Despite working separately under the same roof, there are times when they do work together.

“Our Air Force team just arrived,” said Caballejo. “After they get settled in, we are going to start our monthly sync meetings, so that way our chapel can be used equally by both services, and Sergeant Calloway is the one who manages our calendar.”

It’s a work in progress, but ultimately the goal is the same: building, religious programs, opportunities and counseling for the Pope community.

“Pope is different,” said Calloway, ”but it’s good.”

