Military Sealift Command Honors Hispanic Heritage Month

NORFOLK, Va. (September 28, 2021)—Civilian teammates and service members attached to Military Sealift Command gathered virtually for a special observance held in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 28.



Each year the Department of Defense (DoD) joins the Nation in celebrating and honoring the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.



Sept. 15 is a significant date because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively, according to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI).



Chief Petty Officer Yeoman Jair McGee-Anderson, the mistress of ceremonies for the special observance stated, “The observance started in 1968, as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, to cover a 30-day period.”



“Hispanic Americans have been essential to our national defense and prosperity from the earliest days of the American Revolution,” she added.



“The term Hispanic refers to people of any race who trace their ethnic roots to a country where Spanish is the main language, including Spain,” according to DEOMI. “Latino refers to people of any race who trace their roots back to countries from the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout Central and South America.”



The theme for the 2021 special observance held in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month was “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.”



Guest Speaker Marco Gil De Lamadrid, MSC SharePoint Portal Governmental Lead for Corporate Operations, Knowledge Management, was born and raised in Puerto Rico and his native language is Spanish. Marco is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Early in his career, he supported law enforcement and drug interdiction operations. Marco has spent most of his career in the information technology field supporting intelligence and search and rescue networks and systems. Marco holds multiple academic degrees and several advanced cybersecurity and management certifications.



“As American kid growing up in Puerto Rico, one of my early childhood dreams was to one day serve in the U.S. military and serving my country; so I joined the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Marco. One of my biggest concerns about joining was going through boot camp and standing out from my peers. I was concerned that most of my peers spoke differently than I did and looked and acted differently than I did. These differences made boot camp a bigger challenge for me.”



I was faced with additional challenges because of my cultural differences once I finished boot camp and went to the fleet,” Marco added. “During my years in the U.S. Coast Guard I realized that my differences in language and culture made it difficult for me to advance professionally and had be overcome in order for me to succeed.”



“I tried to change the way I look and spoke to be able to better position myself to advance professionally,” he added. “I knew I could not change the way people think and look at me so I tried to hide my identity and blend into the background. This was very difficult for me personally and didn’t reflect who I really was.”



Marcos offered some advice to the audience, “Be proud of who you are and contribute every day.”



One of MSC’s dry cargo, ammunition ships, USNS Cezar Chavez (T-AKE 14), is named after Mexican-American labor organizer Cesar Chavez.



“Mr. Chavez joined the Navy at the age of 17 in 1944. In 1962, Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association which grew into the United Farm Workers,” according to McGee-Anderson. “His efforts resulted in workers receiving better pay and safer working conditions. He was known for being a union leader and labor organizer who challenged for improved working conditions for many migrant workers.”



“Mr. Chavez died in 1993, McGee-Anderson added. “Former President Bill Clinton posthumously presented him with the Medal of Freedom a year later. He was also inducted into U.S. Agriculture Department of “Hall of Heroes” located in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Jamie L. Whitten Federal Building.”



“Today, thousands of Hispanic-American Service members throughout the world are protecting our nation,” according to DEOMI. “Just as in generations past, we honor our Hispanic community—military and civilian—for their significant contributions towards protecting the United States and embodying the DoD values that unite us all as one team.”



The special observance was hosted virtually to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:17 Story ID: 406311 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command Honors Hispanic Heritage Month, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.