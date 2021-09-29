Fort McCoy observes National Preparedness Month 2021

Courtesy Photo | National Preparedness Month is held every September. Learn more about the month at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | National Preparedness Month is held every September. Learn more about the month at ready.gov. (Graphic illustration by Ready.gov) see less | View Image Page

National Preparedness Month (NPM) is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.



The 2021 theme of NPM is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”



As the United States and the world continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to remember the importance of being prepared, said Tim Westein, emergency management specialist with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



The goal of NPM is to increase the overall number of individuals, families, and communities that engage in preparedness actions at home, work, businesses, and schools. People can also practice the ideals of NPM year-round to be better prepared.



The Army’s primary means of promoting NPM is through Ready Army, a proactive community-awareness campaign promoting preparedness throughout the Army. The Ready Army website, www.ready.army.mil, provides various sources of information and resources for successful emergency planning. People can also visit https://www.ready.gov/september for more information on NPM and resources to help be prepared for the unexpected.



Information is also on the Fort McCoy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FtMcCoy/ , and twitter at https://twitter.com/usagmccoy?lang=en using the hashtags #BeReady, #PrepareNow, #FloodSmart, #YouthPrep and #ReadyKids.



Responsibility for the safety and resiliency of the Army lies with each member of the Army family. Engagement among Army leaders, Soldiers, families, and civilians is pivotal to highlighting the role each individual plays in preparedness. Preparedness planning serves as a force multiplier, allowing leaders to dedicate time and energy to the most significant needs of the Army community.



During this year’s observance of NPM, the Fort McCoy Emergency Management (EM) Office sent out communitywide emails detailing NPM and included links to visit to get more information to assist the community in preparing and planning for a disaster.



Contact the office for more information about preparing for disasters or requesting readiness materials for your organization.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Emergency Management Office and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)