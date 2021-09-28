I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Surgical Tech – HM2 Stephanie Manamon

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Inspect from the Tech… Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Manamon, and surgical...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Inspect from the Tech… Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Manamon, and surgical technologist, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, is responsible for ensuring proper procedures in the sterile processing department for all gear used in surgical cases. A typical day for the Falmouth, Massachusetts native has her and other surgical techs assisting in the Main OR during all surgical cases. They clean, disinfect, and ensure proper sterilization has taken place for all gear being used. They pull all the instrumentation and consumables required for each surgery performed and help prepare the room with the circulating nurse. Upon completion of every surgery case, they then take charge of all the used equipment to prepare for the disinfection and sterilization processes. That rinse and repeat process is stringently replicated for all cases (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

From the Sterile Processing department to the Main Operating Room - and all places in between - there’s a group of Navy hospital corpsmen like Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Manamon providing timely and continuous surgical support.



Manamon, a Falmouth, Massachusetts native and Falmouth High School 2013 graduate, is one of approximately 15 corpsmen with surgical technologist specialty skill assigned to Navy Medicine and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton.



Manamon and her surgical technologist colleagues – generally referred to as surgical techs – are considered the backbone of the departments where they work and irreplaceable assets of a Navy Medicine command currently providing operational support to far flung locales.



“Without them, day to day operations would be major impacted. They’re invaluable whether it’s assisting in a variety of surgical cases or ensuring proper procedures in the sterile processing department [SPD]. They make it happen,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Xavier Guy, Director for Surgical Services leading chief petty officer.



National Surgical Technologist Week was held Sept. 19-25, 2021, yet there was really no down time for the surgical techs at NHB handling various duties for the Main Operating Room (OR) and in other clinical areas such as Oral Surgery, Ophthalmology, and Labor and Delivery.



Which suits Manamon just fine working in SPD of the Main OR. She has been in the Navy for eight years, with the last two as a surgical tech.



“Surgical techs assist in many facets of the Main OR setting. Every instrument that is packaged for a patient, used, and reprocessed is touched by a surgical tech. When in the operating room, we ensure that the room is clean, instruments are sterile, and that the entire team maintains a standard of aseptic technique and patient safety. We assist in all procedures either maintaining the back table or in direct care with the surgeon,” said Manamon, who decided she wanted to serve in the military after the Boston Marathon bombing in April, 2013.



“I knew I wanted to be in the medical field. I chose to become a hospital corpsman. My father was a Navy Seabee and I grew up listening to stories about how amazing Navy corpsman were,” Manamon said.



Her initial duty station was at Naval Health Clinic New England, Newport, Rhode Island from 2014 to 2016. She then transferred to Naval Hospital Bremerton from 2016 to 2019 and worked in Labor and Delivery department.



It was after observing numerous code purple - obstetrics emergency – situations and watching surgical techs taking care of the newborn that she decided to become one herself.



“I saw how adaptive, talented, and fearless they were and I wanted to be a part of the operating room family,” noted Manamon, who is also studying pre-nursing at a local college. Yet her training is only part of her personal Navy career, to date.



“Navy Medicine has taught me how to be a selfless medical provider. It has given me opportunities to further my education, learn how to be an effective leader, and work as a team player. I have discovered what it truly means to serve others and to serve the mission. I feel happy knowing that Navy Medicine has given me a sense of self and inspired me to further my personal aspirations,” explained Manamon.



A typical day for Manamon has her and other surgical techs assisting in the Main OR during all surgical cases. They clean, disinfect, and ensure proper sterilization has taken place for all gear being used. They pull all the instrumentation and consumables required for each surgery performed and help prepare the room with the circulating nurse. Upon completion of every surgery case, they then take charge of all the used equipment to prepare for the disinfection and sterilization processes. That rinse and repeat process is stringently replicated for all cases.



Although days can be challenging due to long hours, Manamon affirms that her career choice is rewarding.



“Working in sterile processing, it is gratifying to know that the instruments that I send to the outlying clinics are meticulously handled and sterilized. I feel good knowing every item I handled was processed with attention to detail to ensure our patients and staff are taken care of,” said Manamon. “Although I do not always work with patients directly, I feel good knowing that I took part in them receiving good care and lowering their risk of infection. Patients expect for the instruments to be clean when used on them and I can ensure that it happens.”



As with the rest of the command, the past 20 months have seemingly revolved around trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. Surgical techs have been an integral part of the command, as well as Navy Medicine, ready medical force responsible for ensuring the Navy has a medically ready force when called upon.



“During this time, we have deployed to assist in ensuring our Sailors are ready. While serving in the NMRTC, we contribute to the readiness of not only active duty but their families. By helping all areas of the Navy team, we ensure that not only the Sailor is ready and healthy but so are their families,” stated Manamon.



When asked to sum up her experience in Navy Medicine in one sentence, Manamon replied, “Navy Medicine has taught me the basic skills needed to be successful and to always put patients before myself,” she said.