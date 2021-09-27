NAVFAC EURAFCENT establishes specialized Expeditionary Projects Team

Photo By Lisa Woodbury Rama | Naples, Italy - Capt. Joseph Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT (center),...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Woodbury Rama | Naples, Italy - Capt. Joseph Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT (center), signs a designation letter on Sept. 27 establishing the Expeditionary Projects Team (XPT) Charter effective immediately. The new team formed to meet more effectively the unpredictable and urgent nature of requirements outside of installation fence lines throughout Europe, Africa and Central Command. Joining Harder at the table are Business Line and Support Line leaders, left to right, William Forbes, Design and Construction; Brian Tiu, former EXBL leader; Lt. Vincenzo Alberico, XPT Lead; James Shepard, EXBL and Deputy XPT; Harder; Capt. Ryan Carey, Operations; Renee Comfort, Contracting; Sharon Hill, Asset Management and Lt. Cmdr. Christian Martinez, Operations Officer. NAVFAC EURAFCENT is currently overseeing 74 projects in 30 different countries and has the mission to plan, build, lease and sustain facilities and provide essential base operating services and capabilities in Europe, Arica and Central Command theaters to enable U.S. and partner nation forces to meet national defense objectives. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central’s (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) mission is to plan, build, lease and sustain facilities and provide essential base operating services and capabilities onboard installations throughout Europe, Africa and Central Command. Operations, however, also extend beyond the installation perimeters with 74 projects valued at over $65M currently underway or planned for in 30 different countries.



Overseeing these projects is the work of the Expeditionary Business Line (EXBL) – one of six business lines supporting NAVFAC EURAFCENT in an area of responsibility that spans four continents and includes 125 countries.



EXBL provides contracting, design and construction, small-scale shore infrastructure investment planning, contingency engineering, theater engagement, fleet support and emergency management. In response to the volume, frequency, and type of emergent and non-standard mission requirements, EXBL developed an Expeditionary Projects Team (XPT).



Capt. Joseph Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, signed the charter Sept. 27 officially designating XPT as an arm of EXBL. The XPT will focus on optimizing resources and improving responsiveness to emergent operational commander requirements outside EURAFCENT Navy installations, forward operating sites and cooperative security locations.



Capt. Ryan Carey, Operations Officer, applauds this restructuring. "The men and women of NAVFAC EURAFCENT, especially those in our Expeditionary Business Line, are always looking for ways to do things more effectively. This is another example of where the NAVFAC team, led by our commanding officer's vision, identified a process that could be improved and took the initiative to make it happen in support of the fleet and warfighter."



“The team is very excited but there is still a lot of work to do in order to get the XPT to full operational capability,” said Lt. Vincenzo Alberico, Expeditionary Projects Team Lead. “EXBL worked with all the other business lines to capture authorities, responsibilities, requirements, procedures and processes. They are all in agreement and support this new team.”



NAVFAC's XPT team configuration will result in a streamlined and agile organization geared towards executing emergent and priority special projects. The reorganization will facilitate a closer working relationship between XPT and operational commanders to identify requirements and provide annual funds in advance of commencing any projects. This will position and enable NAVFAC EXBL XPT to accept and execute those projects that arise quickly and more efficiently.



James Shepard, PE, EXBL Business Line Leader sums up the bottom line benefit of this restructuring. “The XPT provides the capability for rapid support anywhere within our area of responsibility. We are agile and will continue to focus on places not bases."



NAVFAC EURAFCENT is a premier construction and service organization that maintains trust of supported commanders through exemplary character, disciplined execution and commitment to mission.