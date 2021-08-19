John Deere Employees Donate School Supplies for NC Guard Families

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard Soldiers help employees of John Deere Turf and Utility...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard Soldiers help employees of John Deere Turf and Utility Division load donated school supplies as part of the corporation's 2021 Backpack Brigade Drive for North Carolina National Guard Family Programs in Cary, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2021. Members of the company's military appreciation group, North Carolina Military Employee Resource Group, joined NCNG Soldiers to load the supplies in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for transport from the company's offices in Cary to NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, for later distribution to Guard families statewide. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Employees of John Deere Turf and Utility Division's 2021 Backpack Brigade Drive donated school supplies for North Carolina National Guard Family Programs, Aug. 19, 2021.



The company's military appreciation group, North Carolina Military Employee Resource Group, led by the group's outreach chair Jim Shetler, collected the supplies at the division's headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.



The donations were provided by employees from John Deere's Cary and Fuquay-Varina offices in North Carolina and other offices nationwide.



"I am impressed by what we got," said Shetler



Group members and other John Deere employees joined NCNG Family Programs staff and NCNG Soldiers to load the supplies onto NCNG Medium Tactical Vehicle for transport to Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina and later distribution to Guard families statewide.



"It is perfect," said Army Maj. Michelle Pruitt, NCNG State Family Programs Director.



The employees continue a commitment begun by the company in 2005 supporting various family programs events.



"It is a pleasure to do it," said Todd Halstead, manager, business partnerships at John Deere.