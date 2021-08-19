Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Deere Employees Donate School Supplies for NC Guard Families

    CARY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Employees of John Deere Turf and Utility Division's 2021 Backpack Brigade Drive donated school supplies for North Carolina National Guard Family Programs, Aug. 19, 2021.

    The company's military appreciation group, North Carolina Military Employee Resource Group, led by the group's outreach chair Jim Shetler, collected the supplies at the division's headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.

    The donations were provided by employees from John Deere's Cary and Fuquay-Varina offices in North Carolina and other offices nationwide.

    "I am impressed by what we got," said Shetler

    Group members and other John Deere employees joined NCNG Family Programs staff and NCNG Soldiers to load the supplies onto NCNG Medium Tactical Vehicle for transport to Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina and later distribution to Guard families statewide.

    "It is perfect," said Army Maj. Michelle Pruitt, NCNG State Family Programs Director.

    The employees continue a commitment begun by the company in 2005 supporting various family programs events.

    "It is a pleasure to do it," said Todd Halstead, manager, business partnerships at John Deere.

