A Path Taken to New Opportunities

NAVAL NORTHWEST ANNEX, Va.— Although service members join the United States Marine Corps with a planned path and set goals, that’s not always where the journey takes them. Sgt. John Doelle III’s enlistment did not become what he expected; however, the outcome took him to places he hadn’t imagined.



“When I initially enlisted, I wanted to be a grunt. I wanted to be sent to Afghanistan where the fight is.” However, Doelle stated, “By the end of the day, it’s the needs of the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps sent me to Camp Lejeune, and it changed my direction. I picked up close-quarters battle (CQB) school and wanted to become an instructor.”



Doelle started his enlistment under military occupational specialty 8152, Marine Corps security force guard. After graduating from the School of Infantry-West and completing various training requirements, he arrived at close-quarters battle school where he instantly knew he wanted to come back as an instructor.



“Once I came over here to close-quarters battle school I knew I loved it.” Doelle stated, “It allows you to be a free thinker because when inside a structure it doesn’t matter what your rank is. You just need to be able to think fast and protect your buddies.”



Close-quarters battle instructors are tasked to prepare Marines with the necessary knowledge to conduct room-clearing procedures, breaching techniques and efficient communication. Doelle serves a crucial role as an instructor to train and prepare Marines with tactics that could save them, and their team members, from dangerous scenarios.



“As a CQB instructor, we take the marines who graduate from the basic security guard course and they are screened” Doelle Stated, “Upon passing screening they will be guarding nuclear assists in various sites across the United States. We prepare them to go inside different structures and clear them out to retake or recapture those assets if lost.”



Doelle was fortunate enough to take his insight to the next level and be an instructor during exercise Tartan Eagle 2021. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral, biannual exercise in which two military forces, the U.S. Marines and British Royal Commandos, conduct CQB side by side to learn from each other. This exercise not only allowed service members to develop and hone their CQB skills but also allowed Doelle to grow as an instructor. He taught both the U.S. Marines and British Royal Commandos to refine their CQB techniques and found many similarities were already established.



“They have a high level of mental capacity to deal with stress just like we do. As we have been training with them we picked up that our tactics are very similar. I was really happy to see the similarities because if we get in conflict with a near-peer enemy we will be able to roll off the same tactics and feed into what we are doing very easily.”

