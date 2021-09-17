Army Relocates Medical Materiel Center in Europe

Photo By Elisabeth Paque | From left to right: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Francis Famulacarno, Col. Shane Roach,...... read more read more Photo By Elisabeth Paque | From left to right: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Francis Famulacarno, Col. Shane Roach, commander, both with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, Col. Anthony Nesbitt, commander, and Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner both with Army Medical Logistics Command cut the ribbon to the USAMMCE Kaiserslautern Army Depot on Sep. 17, 2021 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formalizes the move from the command’s former base in the Husterhoeh Kaserne in Pirmasens, Germany where it has called home since 1975. USAMMCE provides theater level Class VIII medical supplies for U.S. Army Europe & Africa units. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué). see less | View Image Page

Kaiserslautern, Germany -- U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe leaders cut the ribbon on its new facilities at Kaiserslautern Army Depot in a ceremony Sept. 17.



The ceremony formalizes the move from the command’s former base in the Husterhoeh Kaserne in Pirmasens, Germany where it has called home since 1975.



USAMMCE is the Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel (TLAMM) for U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The TLAMM is a designation of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in coordination with the combatant commands (COCOMs) and secretaries of the military departments, for an organization to provide theater-level Class VIII (medical) supply support for joint forces operating with a specified theater of operations. TLAMMs manage demand-supported medical materiel inventory and maintain relations with theater customers, national-level suppliers and theater distribution management activities to ensure operational and tactical units are integrated into the end-to-end medical supply chain.



“Although today marks the ceremonial opening of this facility, ‘Team USAMMCE’ has been hard at work here for eight months, ensuring that life-saving supplies and equipment are ready and available for warfighters and family members in three COCOMS,” USAMMCE Commander Col. Shane Roach said.



Roach said that moving the command while remaining operational was difficult, but the team rose to the challenge.



“The team here came up with a phased plan that not only allowed for us to remain operational with the day-to-day mission, but also took into account our requirement to surge, and that paid off because little did we know world events would cause us to take action during the move -- from COVID-19 to Operation Allies Rescue,” Roach said.



Roach thanked local nationals, Department of the Army Civilians and Soldiers for their dedication.



“All have sacrificed and have worked long hours and weekends to meet these mission requirements. Again, I want to thank each and every one of you for your personal effort and sacrifices in making this possible,” Roach said.



“USAMMCE may be small in numbers but you are mighty in in capability,” U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command Commander Col. Anthony Nesbitt said. “This was never more evident than our fight against COVID-19, here this team issued over one million sets of personal protective equipment, diagnostic test kit materiel and critical pharmaceuticals across multiple combatant commands.”



Nesbitt said USAMMCE exemplifies excellence in military medical logistics.

“It’s one thing to surge to excellence,” he said. “It’s another to live excellence every day, and that’s what this team does. You live excellence every day.”