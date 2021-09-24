Photo Essay: Early fall colors at Equipment Park at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown Sept. 23, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with some...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown Sept. 23, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with some early fall colors in the background. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A scene of Equipment Park is shown Sept. 23, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with some early fall colors in the background.



Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.



The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation.



The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story.



These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



