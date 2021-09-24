Seaman Joshua Duran earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Charlie-201

Photo By Seaman Christian Lower | Seaman Joshua Duran is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Charlie-201...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Christian Lower | Seaman Joshua Duran is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Charlie-201 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Joshua Duran from Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Sept. 24, 2021.



Duran was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Duran is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 67 graduates of Recruit Company Charlie-201. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“In all honesty I thought I was doing everything the same as my shipmates,” said Duran. “At times it doesn’t feel real, but it truly is an honor and a blessing that I am happy to accept.”



Duran will be stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active in Port Angeles, Washington.



Duran’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as the Physical Fitness, Seamanship and Marksmanship pennants. Charlie-201 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennants.



Duran is the son of Rie and James Duran, and graduated from Urasoe Technical High School. Duran’s father formerly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.