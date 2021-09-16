Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southwest Awards $7.5 Million Air Force KC-46A Flight Operations Planning Center

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Story by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded J.I. Garcia Construction Inc. of Fresno, Calif., a $7.5 million firm-fixed-price task order, Sept. 16 in San Diego, under a multiple award construction contract for a design-build KC-46A mission planning center at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    “The renovations to the mission planning center will accommodate the ever evolving need of our military and the KC-46 platform, providing the air force the ability to properly plan KC-46A flight operations to support mission requirements,” said Baylee Ketring, NAVFAC Southwest contract specialist for this project.

    The work to be performed will provide a facility to support KC-46A mission planning. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity

