NAVFAC Southwest Awards $137.3 Million In Construction to Support China Lake Propulsion Laboratory

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. of Baltimore, Md., a $137.3 million firm-fixed-price task order, Sept. 16 in San Diego, under a multiple award construction contract for the replacement of several facilities damaged by earthquakes at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.



“The replacement facilities provided by this task order will restore and strengthen the weapons development capabilities within the China Lake Propulsion Laboratory,” said Matt Glancy, NAVFAC Southwest project manager for this project. “ The nature of this project has given me a sense of pride and admiration of the Navy’s mission throughout NAVFAC SYSCOM’s partnership with the Supported Command, the Officer in Charge of Construction at China Lake, and the municipal leadership to execute such a large scale facility replacement contract in a relatively short amount of time.”



Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. is scheduled to design and construct a cast propellant mix facility, warhead casing operations facility, and motor assembly compound in support of the China Lake Propulsion Laboratory by spring 2024. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity.

