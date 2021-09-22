Seven Nations, One Goal, Region Stability

FORT BENNING, GA -- Supporting U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Lines of Effort of Strengthening Partnerships, Countering Threats and Building Teams, WHINSEC began its English NCO Professional Development course here on September 20. The class has 12 students representatives of the countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Jamaica, and St. Vincent & Grenadines.



The course provides a joint, multinational, and multiservice professional forum to educate adaptive leaders to be critical and creative thinkers, armed with the technical, tactical, administrative, and logistical skills necessary to serve successfully as first-line supervisors of groups of 30 to 100 military or security forces personnel. Students will enhance the 21st Century Soldier Competencies in critical thinking problem solving within a multi-cultural and Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational (JIIM) environment.



Also, students receive formal instruction and discuss ethical and human rights issues that affect the participation of military and law enforcement personnel in operations during war conflict and peace within the framework of the profession of arms. Throughout the course, instruction integrates training on human rights; the rule of law; rules of engagement; due process; civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society. This provides an additional awareness to the students on Human Rights.



The course consists of classroom dynamics and practical application that involves discussions and hands-on experiences. The major subject areas include leadership, training management, operations planning and execution, and administrative and warfighting functions. Students will be evaluated on topics and training methodologies using rubrics and written assessments to include substantive class participation.



The seven-week course culminates on November 18.

