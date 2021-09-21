Fort Bragg-based medics hone their skills during week-long training

Photo By Spc. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi | U.S. Army medics assigned to the 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion (MMB), 44th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi | U.S. Army medics assigned to the 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion (MMB), 44th Medical Brigade conduct a series of medical training lanes as part of a week-long training event at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept 13. Each Soldier going through the training got assessed on their overall performance at each lane giving them the ability to hone their medical skills and increase their overall readiness. The 44th Medical Brigade is one of the largest and most diverse medical brigades in our Army. This highly trained and deployable brigade has a rich heritage of providing medical support to the combat Soldier, since it was constituted in the Regular Army on December 30, 1965. see less | View Image Page

The 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion (MMB), 44th Medical Brigade held its medical skills week from September 13-17 at Fort Bragg, N.C. The week-long exercise served to increase and sharpen individual medical skills and proficiencies for the unit’s combat medics.



The exercise comprised of five training lanes that challenged each Soldiers ability to lead and perform under pressure.



Four of the lanes were realistic and scenario-based training lanes designed specifically for combat medics operating in different environments. The fifth training lane allowed medics to hone their skills in other low density medical skills including dental, medical laboratory, radiology, and preventive medicine among others. Each lane provided a different challenge for the Soldiers taking part in the training to overcome.



“Medical skills week has been a great refresher for the medics in our formation,” said Sergeant Justin Nevins, assigned to the 690th Medical Company Ground Ambulance. “Anytime we can get realistic and valuable training, it makes us stronger as a team, and we are better prepared to treat casualties and save lives.”



Like many units across the 18th Airborne Corps, the 261st MMB maintains a high level of readiness to operate in large scale combat operations (LSCO). The events during medical skills week helped build confidence in the Soldiers taking part in the training by preparing them to conduct prolonged field care in complex and dynamic environments. Medical skills week has proven the greatest value for the junior Soldiers across the 44th Medical Brigade.



“This training has provided an opportunity to practice skills not commonly taught in a garrison environment,” said Pfc. Jeffrey Lundy, assigned to the 602nd Medical Company Area Support.



The week-long training exercise ended with a 41-patient mass casualty training scenario where Soldiers taking part in the exercise had to operate in a realistic and stressful event. The culminating exercise allowed for medics to practice the various skills and techniques they learned during the week.



“Medical skills week was an opportunity for our medical personnel to have focused hands-on training to hone in on their skills,” said Capt. Karri Kypriandes, the commander of the 601st Medical Company. “Overall, the training increased the ir confidence and competence.”