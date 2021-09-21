Six MSC Teammates Complete Old Dominion University’s Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership Program

NORFOLK, Va.(September 21, 2021) — Recently, six Military Sealift Command civilian teammates, all assigned to MSC’s headquarters, completed Old Dominion University’s Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership Program.



Fred Turgeon, from MSC’s Service Support Ships Program, Corey Gleason of MSC’s Engineering Department, David Schaeffer of MSC’s Engineering Department, Francisco Ragsac of MSC’s Sealift Program, Senicia Marshall of MSC’s Communication and Information Systems Department and Andrea Orlowski from MSC’s Engineering Department all earned their graduate certificate from ODU.



“Department of Navy (DoN) civilians have an opportunity to participate in a 12-month cohort for the Old Dominion University (ODU) Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership (GCPSL),” according to Human Resource Specialist Roslyn Williams, MSC Training and Workforce Development, Leadership Development Program Coordinator. “This unique opportunity is provided to broaden the experience and increase leadership capability for high potential DoN civilian leaders below the executive level (GS13-15). Upon completion of the GCPSL, the participants will have developed a broad-base of knowledge and experience to lead Federal, State, and local government organizations.”



The ODU GCPSL program is a 12-credit, graduate certificate program for middle and upper management leadership core competency development. This curriculum includes a 2-day data analytics class and four, 10-week sessions in contracting principles, financial management, cyber security and strategic management.



“Participation in professional development opportunities supports the MSC’s Civilian Workforce Development Strategy,” Williams said. “It leads to a workforce that is better equipped and prepared to take on daily mission-related challenges."



According to Williams, upon completion of the GCPSL, the participants will have developed a broad-base of knowledge and experience to lead Federal, State, and local government organizations and programs by:



• Bringing about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational needs,

• Establishing an organizational vision and implementing it in a continuously changing and highly ambiguous environment,

• Managing human, financial, and information resources strategically,

• Devising solutions with an understanding of how to impact business results by making connections between actions/performance and organizational goals and results, as well as pressure points,

• Building coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State, and local governments, nonprofit, and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals,

• Understanding and consider the relationship of individual or organizational responsibilities vis-a-vis larger Federal, State, or local government strategic priorities; and

• Integrating information both vertically and horizontally and collaborating among partners across and outside of the Federal, State, or local government.



“Professional development programs provide opportunity for professional and personal growth; increased knowledge, skills and abilities; and increased morale,” Williams added. “In addition to the educational achievement, students get a sense of accomplishment, increased or reinforced knowledge, and the opportunity to network with other professionals.”



One of the recent graduates, MSC Senior Electrical Engineer Cory Gleason, felt participation in the program would keep his skillsets up-to-date and current with today’s professional standards.



“Professionally, I do not like to be stagnant,” Gleason stated. “I seek every opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and grow.”



“The ODU GCPSL program allowed me to grow in multiple ways,” he added. “It allowed for growth professionally, as the curriculum focused on the public sector and relevant knowledge, skills and abilities which I knew what I would be exposed to would be directly applied in my career at MSC.”



Gleason also found value in interacting with other career professionals outside of his technical field.



“Another reason that I sought out this academic opportunity was for networking,” he said. “Connecting with people from my own command as well as other commands was a great opportunity by itself to help streamline and be more efficient in my daily roles. I was able to work closely and develop relationships with classmates who are comptrollers, logisticians, cyber security analysts, as well as multiple other public professions that we at MSC have relationships with at U.S. Fleet Forces Command and other commands. Networking within MSC and other commands was a huge benefit from attending this program.”



Gleason offered some encouragement for teammates who are considering attending future ODU GCPSL offerings.



“Classes are held only one day a week for four hours a session; every work-week for the duration of the curriculum,” according to Gleason. “Yes, there was paper writing and homework, but if I can complete the ODU GCPSL with two children ages five and two years old at home, anyone can do it. Give the program some dedication, fight for your grade and you will be better for it.”



There will be future opportunities for MSC to attend this program and employee requirements are as follows:



• DoN permanent civilians in paygrades GS13-15 (or equivalent).

• Employee must have a BS/BA degree; GMAT/GRE not required.

• GS-13 nominees' most recent performance award rating must be "Distinguished" or "Superior."

• GS-14 and GS-15 nominees' most recent performance award rating must be "Distinguished."

• Employee must not be occupying or seeking to qualify for appointment to any position that is excepted from the competitive service (i.e., Schedule C appointment).

• Employee must not be delinquent in complying with mandatory training requirements at the time of nomination.

• Employee must have an active Individual Development Plan (IDP).



“MSC has an extremely robust external leadership development program. MSC supports and centrally funds nineteen leadership development programs that are sponsored by Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, accredited universities, and private-sector entities,” Williams concluded. “Eligibility for the programs range from GS-4 through GS-15; all the way through SES. The ODU Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership is just one example of the many opportunities for professional and personal growth offered to MSC staff.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 13:13 Story ID: 405697 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Six MSC Teammates Complete Old Dominion University’s Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership Program, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.