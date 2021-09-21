JB Charleston celebrates 74 years of heritage, honor, distinction

The Air Force Ball is a union of heritage, honor, and distinction to celebrate and embrace Air Force history each year by Airman and their families.



Sept. 17, 2021, services members and their families gathered aboard the USS YORKTOWN at Patriots Point, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to celebrate Air Force and Joint Base Charleston history.



The U.S. Air Force was officially recognized Sept. 18, 1942. On March 23, 1947, the Charleston Municipal Airport, First Air Force was established. Eight years later it would be named Charleston Air Force Base, then presently be known as Joint Base Charleston from 2009 to present day.



During the ball, the ceremony consisted of a social hour, a silent toast to remember POW/MIA members and remarks from key note speaker retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Alston, former Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Strategic Command.



Alston’s speech reminded attendees of the air superiority and dominance that the Air Force has carried throughout its history.



“U.S. air superiority is a guarantee, because of the superior training of our Airmen,” said Alston. “The professionalism and determination of Airmen have been consistent throughout your 74 years.



The ball serves as a reminder of the ability of the Air Force and Space Force to lead the world in air, space and cyberspace dominance, innovation and superior air power.

