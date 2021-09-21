Wiesbaden Garrison celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 21 with an over-the-top observance hosted by the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade at the Stronger Together Café dining facility on Clay Kaserne.

The observance included members of the U.S. Army Europe-Africa band and chorus who serenaded the audience with Hispanic music, a reading of the Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation signed by President Joe Biden, two speakers, dancers performing traditional Panamanian and Spanish dancing and a cake cutting.



The Army’s theme this year is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.” Both speakers spoke about hope in their speeches. Staff Sgt. Victoria Alvarado spoke about her family and their journey as immigrants to the United States, how they rose above the hardships and kept striving for a better future.

Sgt. 1st Class Jose Escalera, reminisced on his decision to join the U.S. Army and said that “Being the only member in my family to decide to serve in the U.S. Military brought my family and myself great pride.”

“I had dreamed about being a baseball player, but the Army helped me to strive for success and hope. I realized without hope we wouldn’t have anything to look forward to.”

The observance began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 31-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. This is a period for reflecting and valuing the contributions of Hispanic Americans in the U.S.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 11:45 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE