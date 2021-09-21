USS Essex Transits the Strait of Hormuz

Courtesy Photo | STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz in formation behind the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/Released) see less | View Image Page

ARABIAN GULF (September 17, 2021) – The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), along with amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), expeditionary sea base ship USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), and dry cargo and ammunition ship USS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) transited the Strait of Hormuz, entering the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 17.



While in the Arabian Gulf, Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and the 11th MEU will continue to operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners.



The Essex ARG/11th MEU is an inherently flexible maneuver force capable of being rapidly deployed across combatant commands to meet emerging missions or contingencies, deter potential adversaries, respond to humanitarian crisis, reassure partners, enhance security, and ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.



The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.



