Fort Knox community enjoys German music, food, drinks at annual Oktoberfest celebration

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News
FORT KNOX, Ky. – Hundreds of community members came together Sept. 17 for the annual Oktoberfest celebration at Brooks Field.
The event included live music from the Schnickelfritz Band, German food and drinks, a cornhole tournament with cash prizes for the winners as well as bounce houses and painting walls for children.
Editor’s note: To view additional photos from Oktoberfest, visit the Fort Knox flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72157719886765682.
