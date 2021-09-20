Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox community enjoys German music, food, drinks at annual Oktoberfest celebration

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Story by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – Hundreds of community members came together Sept. 17 for the annual Oktoberfest celebration at Brooks Field.

    The event included live music from the Schnickelfritz Band, German food and drinks, a cornhole tournament with cash prizes for the winners as well as bounce houses and painting walls for children.

    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Editor’s note: To view additional photos from Oktoberfest, visit the Fort Knox flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72157719886765682.

