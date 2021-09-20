Work on new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Aug, 30, 2021, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Aug, 30, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project contract, which was awarded to Relyant Global LLC, called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that has an estimated 19,500 square feet of space. Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure. This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Construction of a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving/mail freight facility continues near the new Gate 20 at Fort McCoy.



This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Contractor Relyant Global LLC was awarded the contract to design and build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The contract called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have 19,500 square feet of space, Green said. This work includes all necessary infrastructure and related building needs.



As of Sept. 17, construction was 98 percent, Green said. Roof improvements are being completed, and new vent caps were approved and shall be installed later. Plus other finishing work is being completed.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approximately 37,000 dedicated civilians and Soldiers delivering engineering services to customers in more than 130 countries worldwide, according to the Corps’ website, www.usace.army.mil.



Their mission is to “deliver vital public and military engineering services; partnering in peace and war to strengthen our nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.” Their vision is engineering solutions “for our Nation’s toughest challenges.”



Projects like this also align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to “sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.”



Large construction projects like the barracks projects also contribute to the economic impact of local communities, Fort McCoy Garrison officials said. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2020 was an estimated $1.479 billion, above the $1.184 billion reported for FY 2019. Also for FY 2020, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $50.3 million in military construction on post.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



