U.S. and Swedish Marines Conduct Maritime Exercise in Stockholm Archipelago

NAVAL BASE BERGA, SWEDEN – The third iteration of Exercise Archipelago Endeavor, a bilateral, infantry and maneuver-centric exercise, continues Sept. 20 on Naval Base Berga in Sweden providing the venue to work side-by-side with partners enhancing the ability to work together in real-world operations.



The exercise focuses on the exchange of knowledge between U.S. and Swedish Marine units in the Stockholm Archipelago. U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6), 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) are conducting the exercise alongside Swedish Marines from the 204th Rifle Company, 2nd Marine Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment.



Since the beginning of Archipelago Endeavor 2021, Marines from both nations have honed skills and processes associated with mission planning, sniper tradecraft, machine gun tactics, patrolling, amphibious raid tactics utilizing the combat boat 90 (CB-90), the employment of unmanned aerial surveillance systems, and the fusion of indirect fires in support of units maneuvering throughout a vastly dispersed littoral environment.



The Stockholm Archipelago is composed of nearly 30,000 wooded islands, islets, and crags, which present an ideal training environment for both Marine forces to practice seizure of key maritime terrain, conduct sea denial operations, and support sea control in a simulated contested area. The U.S. Marine Corps refers to this warfare concept as expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO).



The exercise’s culminating event will require efficient, simplified interoperability to be leveraged by both forces as they utilize CB-90 assault craft for raiding numerous small islands throughout the archipelago. Archipelago Endeavor 2021 ultimately increases the capabilities and lethality of both forces, while also strengthening a strategic partnership in the Baltic Sea.



