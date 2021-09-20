Getting Back to His Roots

Recruiting is one of the only career fields in the Navy that can bring a Sailor back to his childhood front door. For Enginemen 1st Class Tomas Huertas, his front door was in Philadelphia, but he was looking to get to a home he had only been able to visit. As a Puerto Rican, he had been to the island during his youth, but he felt it calling him more and more. He never thought the Navy would open that door.



“I joined the Navy out of Philadelphia in 2012 looking to jumpstart my life,” said Huertas. “After serving aboard USS Elrod (FFG 55), then with Coastal Riverine Squadron 4, I was hoping for a special warfare command but then saw orders to Puerto Rico with NTAG Miami.”



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami recruiting area includes south and central Florida from Brooksville (50 miles north of Tampa), east to Vero Beach and south, including U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. However, all potential Puerto Rico recruiters must undergo an interview entirely in Spanish.



“My first interview was horrible,” said Huertas. “My Spanish was so broken. I was happy when they agreed to give me another shot.”



Huertas spent the next six months studying and learning Spanish. He knew it would be a challenge, but he wanted to better himself. When it came time to re-interview, he passed, and found himself with orders to Puerto Rico.



“In the beginning, my wife and I found ourselves having to adjust from life in the continental U.S. to an island,” said Huertas. “We knew family was important before that, but we found when you live on an island, all you have is family.”



Huertas wife, Aisha Marie, grew up with him in Philadelphia but also had roots in Puerto Rico. This opportunity has allowed her to connect with her aunts and cousins.



“Before moving here, we both felt like tourist,” said Huertas. “It was very hard to communicate with our family when we last visited in 2012. Our Spanish has improved a lot since then and we feel right at home.”



Even though Huertas can now speak Spanish fluently, not all Latin countries speak the same Spanish dialect and locals can hear he’s not from Puerto Rico. Huertas uses his accent as an icebreaker.



“When I’m in a classroom, they can tell I didn’t grow up in Puerto Rico even though that’s my heritage,” said Huertas. “It helps open up the class and gets them talking. It also helps me improve my Spanish.”



Huertas said he has enjoyed being able to connect with family, but that’s only part of what has made this a rewarding tour.



“My job is to recruit, but I see myself as more of a mentor,” said Huertas. “The island has seen a tough couple of years with natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes, I try to help as many people as I can find a better path.”



And while the Navy offers a life outside of Puerto Rico for many, Huertas is thankful that the Navy offered him a tour inside it.

“This is part of my heritage, this is where my roots come from,” said Huertas. “I can say for certain if it wasn’t for the Navy I would have never been able to learn about where I come from first hand.”



