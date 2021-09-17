JTF-Bravo redeploys after support to JTF-Haiti

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano | Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment (1-228th Aviation Regiment),...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano | Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment (1-228th Aviation Regiment), Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into a C-5 Super Galaxy from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, during re-deployment at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2021. With the assistance of JTF-B, the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and a small logistics team with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Joint Task Force-Haiti completed 671 missions, transported 587,950 pounds of relief supplies and equipment, and assisted and rescued 477 Haitians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano) see less | View Image Page

In support of the whole-of-government effort led by the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B) joined forces with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) to deliver much-needed aid as rapidly as possible to victims of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, Aug. 15-Sept.9.

In support of JTF-Haiti, JTF-B delivered a total of 340,740 pounds of aid that included food, shelters, blankets, tents, tarps, water purifiers, generators and an entire mobile medical hospital to communities in need.



Aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment flew a total of 425 hours, including 203 over water hours. The Task Force performed 74 medical evacuations of patients who were transferred from their rural communities to better equipped hospitals and transported a total of 373 critical aid and medical workers to provide care for communities in need.



Approximately 100 service members mobilized to allow mission success from a forward operation location establishing a forward arming refueling point, life-support area, a joint operations center in Haiti and an operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



“We are always focused on our ability to deploy within the U.S. Southern Command area and conduct operations to support humanitarian aid and disaster relief effort with our neighbors in our American hemisphere,” said U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of JTF-B. “It is a mission we rehearse for and prepare for.”



Gventer was appointed deputy commanding officer of JTF-Haiti, under U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander of JTF-Haiti and deputy commanding officer of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM).



“The Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Guardian of our Task Force are professionals, dedicated to serving our country as the go-to partner for building a safe and positive environment with our government partners like USAID and the Haitian government,” said Gventer. “I’m so proud of the JTF-Bravo team from Soto Cano Air Base, to be a part of JTF-Haiti and this important response. This is the essence of who we are as Americans and as service members we have a culture and a nature to serve our neighbors.”



The U.S. foreign disaster assistance team led by USAID worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the DOD, international partners and allies to aid and assist those impacted by this disaster.

In total, JTF-Haiti completed a total of 671 missions, transported 587,950 pounds of relief supplies and equipment, and assisted or rescued 477 people.