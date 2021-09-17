Photo Essay: Fiscal 2019-funded barracks project at Fort McCoy continues

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Sept. 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

