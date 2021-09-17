Seaman Ariana Claudio earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Bravo-201

Photo By Seaman Christian Lower | Seaman Ariana Claudio is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Bravo-201...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Christian Lower | Seaman Ariana Claudio is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Bravo-201 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Ariana Claudio from Richmond, Virginia, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Sept. 17, 2021.



Claudio was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Claudio is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 68 graduates of Recruit Company Bravo-201. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“I am extremely humbled and grateful to have earned the recognition of honor graduate,” said Claudio. “It is a reminder that success cannot be attained without experiencing hardship and learning from your failures. I attribute my personal growth throughout my time here to my shipmates and my company commanders. It is both an honor and privilege to wear this uniform but also be a member of Bravo-201.”



Claudio will be stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis in Key West, Florida.



Claudio’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as the Physical Fitness and Marksmanship pennants. Bravo-201 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennants.



Claudio is the daughter of Leah and Robert Claudio, and graduated from Monacan High School in 2014.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.