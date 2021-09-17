New Fort Drum railhead project to further readiness capabilities for 10th Mountain Division

Photo By Michael Strasser | Rapid movement of troops, vehicles and equipment is a crucial part of the 10th...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Rapid movement of troops, vehicles and equipment is a crucial part of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) deployment process. A new railhead construction project at Fort Drum will enhance the division’s ability to do that in future operations. (10th Mountain Division Public Affairs Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Sept. 16, 2021) – Rapid movement of troops, vehicles and equipment is a crucial part of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) deployment process. A new railhead construction project at Fort Drum will enhance the division’s ability to do that in future operations.



Structural Associates Inc., a Syracuse-based construction company was awarded a $27.3-million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Sept. 15 to build a new railhead loading facility at Fort Drum, with new tracks and ramps, a side loading area, lighting and cargo inspection area.



“This is going to greatly enhance our readiness, it’s as simple as that,” said Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander. “We owe it to our Soldiers that they have everything that they need to quickly, efficiently and safely move out when we answer our nation’s call to deploy.”



Fort Drum Public Works officials said that the new facility will enable Soldiers to simultaneously load and unload rail cars for faster mobilization, and improve loading capabilities. The project is funded through the Fiscal Year 2020 Military Construction Appropriations bill.



“Any time we can improve our infrastructure and provide greater support to our Soldiers, it is a good day,” said Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander. “This project is a solid investment in Fort Drum’s reputation as a premiere power projection platform for our Army and our nation.”