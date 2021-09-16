CFAO Spotlight BM2 Firmansyah Pradipta

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Firmansyah Pradipta is assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations department where he does everything from line handling to boat driving . He joined the Navy in 2015 and is originally from Jakarta, Indonesia, but immigrated to the United States when he was a child.



He said that as a BM he likes the opportunity to work with his hands and having the ability to see the tangible results of his labor. It’s a challenging job because his department’s small size belies the scale of their responsibilities bringing the fleet to Fleet Activities Okinawa.



“Boatswain's mates working at port ops do the heavy lifting of our operations such as driving forklifts and piloting boats,” said Pradipta. “Supported by the engineers, electrician's mates, machinist’s mates, and Japanese MLCs [Master Labor Contractors] who maintain our equipment, and the operation specialists and logistics specialists who coordinate and provide logistical support, we work together to bring ships to Okinawa and support the fleet.”



Pradipta also provides photographic support to CFAO public affairs, covering White Beach Naval Facility-based events and operations.



“My interest in photography probably started when I was a kid

watching Nat Geo or Discovery Channel and how they made documentaries about nature, and made life in general look very captivating and beautiful,” said Pradipta of his inspirations. “I want the viewer feel some kind of emotion when they see my pictures.”

