Military Families Can Stream New Release ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ Free through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS – For the first time, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with Netflix and Hasbro to bring a new-release movie straight to military families’ homes—for free.



The Netflix-exclusive “My Little Pony: A New Generation” can be streamed from the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids. Streaming of the new release starts at 12 a.m. on Sept. 25, and the movie is available for 48 hours.



The free streaming is open to all authorized shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans, with a ShopMyExchange.com account.



“My Little Pony: A New Generation” is being released exclusively on Netflix Sept. 24.



“Nothing beats spending time together as a family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Offering a free new-release movie is a way the Exchange salutes our military community, including our youngest heroes.”



The XKids page on the Exchange community Hub also has activities for kids related to the movie, such as downloadable My Little Pony coloring sheets, hair tutorials, games and more.



Exchange shoppers can also win one of three My Little Pony prizes in an online sweepstakes. For rules and to enter, visit ShopMyExchange.com/XKids.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



