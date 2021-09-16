109th Airlift Wing members host a luncheon to bring female airmen together

A new women’s luncheon for female airmen has started at Stratton Air National Guard Base on Sept. 10th, 2021.



Service members on base will have the opportunity once a month to meet and receive mentorship, have someone to relate with or just meet new people.



Capt. Xiomara Diaz, a chaplain, said the group is not meant to exclude anyone and men or women can join.



“It's about creating positive connections and the opportunity to have a support system,” Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Graham, Medical Group Superintendent, said.



The group has the wing leadership’s full support on this diversity inclusion effort, Diaz said.



Every drill weekend, anyone can bring their lunch and meet new people from base. This allows new airmen to find a mentor, meet new people and chat about everyday things.



During the September drill, 11 women were at the luncheon. There was a mix of female airmen from many different career fields. They enjoyed the opportunity to experience the lunch and be able to spread the word for following drill weekends.



“I want to give back to the young airmen who are looking for that mentorship and ability to grow,” Lt. Col. Melissa Cucchi-Santoro, a medical officer, said. “People spend too much time trying to be competitive; I’ve realized the only person I’m competing with is myself. So many people lose their self confidence comparing themselves to others verses saying ‘this is who I am, this is what I’m gonna be.’ ”



Master Sgt. Donald Quigan, a security forces NCO, brought the idea to Cucchi-Santoro and Graham with hopes to help female airmen find guidance to overcome their obstacles.



“I Didn't want airmen coming to work feeling scared or having no one to talk to or relate with,” Quigan said. “I wanted to give young women a resource to talk to other women about their struggles, their adversities, and their stories.”



Quigan said he would always help anyone in his shop but wanted to give them other opportunities to speak with women who could share their personal experiences.



“It creates a common ground and a safe space for the self-identified female population to express themselves and compare notes on their struggles,” Diaz said.



The intent is to have these luncheons every month during drill weekend.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.16.2021 13:35 Story ID: 405426 Location: SCOTIA, NY, US Web Views: 182 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109th Airlift Wing members host a luncheon to bring female airmen together, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.