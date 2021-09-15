Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the Pine View Recreation Area is shown Sept. 5, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of the Pine View Recreation Area are shown Sept. 5, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.

    Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

    See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2021 10:12
    Story ID: 405288
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT