Dental Health Activity- Italy Soldiers support local community event

SEMBACH, Germany - Soldiers from DENTAC-Italy volunteered recently to support an annual pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Saint Mary of Mount Berico in Vicenza, Italy. The Soldier volunteers handed out bottled water to participants, ensured social distancing was maintained and assisted in managing the entry and exit points to ensure proper access requirements and overall safety of the crowd.



“It was my first time participating in this event and I was very impressed by the devotion of the local population in remembering this part of their history,” said Col. Kevin Parker, commander of Dental Health Activity-Italy. “I was extremely fascinated with the overall organization and orderliness of the event. I was also captivated with the local community and their willingness, in many cases, to walk all the way up to the top of the mountain to pay their respects.”



According to Italian officials, millions of people have made their way over the centuries up the hill from Vicenza to the Sanctuary of Saint Mary of Mount Berico that overlooks the city.



The event was arranged by the Vicenza Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program. BOSS is a program that promotes quality of life, community service activities and recreation and leisure events for service members.



For most of the Soldiers, this was their first time volunteering in this widely attended annual event.



“For many of the Italians attending the service, seeing American Soldiers volunteering at the pilgrimage was definitely a moment of surprise for them,” said Sgt. Jamal Fields, a dental specialist assigned to U.S. Army Dental Activity-Italy. “As the day went by, you could see the appreciation and smiles on their faces as we passed out bottles of water and showed respect for the event.”



Soldiers participating in the event had nothing but positive comments about the experience.



“I enjoy giving back to the Italian community,” added Fields. “They have done so much for my family and I since we arrived in Italy in 2018. We fell in love with the Italian culture and the history of this amazing country. I hope our Soldiers will continue to be involved in events like this. It’s honor and privilege to represent America and help our allies in any way possible.”



According to volunteer coordinators, events like this offer American Soldiers an opportunity to get to know members of the local Italian community and build relationships that, in some cases, will last a lifetime.



“Events like this provide us the opportunity to experience the local culture and to strengthen collaboration between our two countries,” said Sgt. Oleksandr Godovaniuk, a dental technician assigned to U.S. Army Dental Activity-Italy. It was a great experience volunteering alongside the Italian Red Cross to provide support to the community. They treated us very well. I will definitely volunteer again in the future.”