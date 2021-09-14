Photo Essay: Soldiers hold physical training session at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at the installation for training complete a physical training session Sept....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at the installation for training complete a physical training session Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Soldiers were training at the Fort McCoy Running Track fitness training area on the cantonment area of the post. The area also is the site of a new fitness facility that will open later in 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers at the installation for training complete a physical training session Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Soldiers were training at the Fort McCoy Running Track fitness training area on the cantonment area of the post.



The area also is the site of a new fitness facility that will open later in 2021.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



