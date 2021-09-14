Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Soldiers hold physical training session at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers hold physical training session at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at the installation for training complete a physical training session Sept....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at the installation for training complete a physical training session Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Soldiers were training at the Fort McCoy Running Track fitness training area on the cantonment area of the post.

    The area also is the site of a new fitness facility that will open later in 2021.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 17:06
    Story ID: 405255
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Soldiers hold physical training session at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

