Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prevention saves time, money and most importantly lives

    Prevention saves time, money and most importantly lives

    Photo By Airman Jason Cochran | Beale’s walking group walks around the track Sept. 10, 2021, at Beale Air Force...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Story by Airman Jason Cochran 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Suicide is an issue that is not taken lightly within the Air Force, and as such scores of programs have been set up for suicide prevention.

    One of the more unique programs out there to combat suicide is Beale’s Walking Group.

    The group was set up by Angie Erickson, 9th Reconnaissance Wing violence prevention integrator. She used this same idea to great success at her last base in Alaska.

    “I came from Kodiak Island, but I had at my fingertips a WalMart, a Safeway and a gas station,” said Erickson. “We are more remote here than I was on that island. When you look at our location here you can see we have challenges for first term Airmen.”

    These challenges are partly the reasoning behind this program being geared towards Airmen in the dorms, Erickson said. The goal of the program is to get Airmen connected with subject matter experts that can help with whatever needs that particular Airman might have.

    “They can come out walking with me, build a rapport with me, I find out what their needs are and I can connect them with the right resource,” Erickson said. “At my last base this was incredible. We were walking five nights a week, 20 miles a week, people were losing weight and their lives were improving. It was just a way to build relationships in a way that you don't normally get to during the workday.”

    Throughout the whole month of September, Monday through Friday, the walking group will be at the base track from 8:00 to 9:00 P.M. for anyone in the Beale community who wants to participate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:01
    Story ID: 405241
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prevention saves time, money and most importantly lives, by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Prevention saves time, money and most importantly lives
    Prevention saves time, money and most importantly lives
    Prevention saves time, money and most importantly lives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT