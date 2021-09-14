NUWC Division Newport engineer wins Women of Color magazine STEM Outstanding Achievement Award

Photo By David Stoehr | Alexandra Sanz-Guerrero, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Alexandra Sanz-Guerrero, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, recently won a Career Communications Group Women of Color magazine STEM Outstanding Achievement Award in the Technology Rising Star category. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Alexandra Sanz-Guerrero, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Undersea Warfare (USW) Platforms and Payload Integration Department recently won a Career Communications Group Women of Color magazine STEM Outstanding Achievement Award in the Technology Rising Star category.



This annual award program recognizes women who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in STEM in their workplace and in their communities. Rising stars are women with 21 or fewer years in the workforce who are helping to shape technology for the future.



Sanz-Guerrero, a resident of Fall River, Massachusetts, began her career in 2013 in Division Newport’s USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department and was quickly promoted to lead several efforts: the development of systems specifications, the development and implementation of test plans and procedures, and the acceptance testing of production hardware. In addition to assuming these positions of leadership, Sanz-Guerrero served on contract technical evaluation teams as the test and evaluation (T&E) agent and lead engineer, responsible for leading the testing of multiple surface ship torpedo defensive system programs, each with multimillion-dollar annual budgets.



Three years ago, she joined the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department where she serves as the T&E lead for platform integration projects, including the Snakehead afloat program, Razorback Dry Deck Shelter program, and Payload Handling System. Sanz-Guerrero is a critical member of the Large Displacement Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (LDUUV) Snakehead Design Team that achieved the critical design review milestone for the Navy’s first LDUUV, which is capable of launch and recovery from a submarine. In addition to performing her own tasking, Sanz-Guerrero makes time to mentor and train new hires, helping to shape technology for the future and make the workforce stronger.



Sanz-Guerrero has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, achieving both within an accelerated five-year program. She hopes to further her education, and is currently exploring options for advanced degrees in systems engineering and systems T&E.



Sanz-Guerrero will be honored during the 2021 Women of Color STEM Digital Conference being held Oct. 7-9. For more information, visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com/mpage/woc-stem-conference-program#recgonition-events



