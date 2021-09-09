Eielson opens new Resilience Center

The 354th Fighter Wing held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the installation's new Airman Resilience Center Sept. 9.



The ARC, co-located with the Chapel in building 2223, is the newest addition to the wing’s box of resiliency tools designed to help Airmen and their families overcome the various unique challenges associated with the military lifestyle.



“We took an innovative approach that enables the community helping agencies to collaborate and integrate to provide access to services for Airmen and their families as a co-located team,” said Maj. Michael Glotfelter, 354th Medical Group director of psychological health and ARC Operational Support Team clinical psychologist. “The community will now have a central location to come to, to build their spiritual, social, mental and physical strength.”



The establishment of the ARC on Eielson represents a shift in the Air Force’s approach for caring for Airmen, creating a one-stop shop for resiliency services and education resources.



“The center is set up to allow for dynamic use of space by all helping agencies,” said Glotfelter. “For example, the Chapel has amazing spaces to allow for training and classes. Chaplains, Community Support Coordinator, The Violence Prevention Integrator, an OST made up of a Behavioral Health Provider and a physical therapist, and the Health Promotions program coordinator have offices located inside the ARC.”



What was once an unused, empty corridor inside the Chapel building- is now a safe space full of life, optimism, and remedy for Team Eielson.



“We need to be innovative;‘accelerate change or lose.’ And all of this plays a part in that,” said Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “This was not just coordination, not just cooperation- It is collaboration and it will ultimately lead to integration of all Eielson’s community helping agencies. This is one stop for Airmen which is making all of these assets and amazing people more accessible to them. This is the answer.”



Although the ARC and the Chapel are co-located, the opening of the ARC will have no effect on Chapel services or operations. For more information, visit the ARC in Building 2223, or call 377-2130.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 12:18 Story ID: 405174 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson opens new Resilience Center, by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.