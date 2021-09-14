NNSY's Hispanic Heritage Employee Resource Group Spreads Culture Awareness

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Employee Resource Groups (ERG) are here to serve shipyard employees seeking out information that might not be readily available in the workspace. “The ERG groups provide a safe haven or an alternate source for employees to ask questions, and find resources they would otherwise not feel comfortable asking their chain of command,” said Hispanic Heritage ERG’s President Ivonne Jacome.



The Hispanic Heritage ERG has been active in the past by holding events to spread awareness to shipyard employees about Hispanic heritage and its culture.



“I had a diverse and multicultural upbringing, but it wasn’t until I served in the military that I realized how much of a minority I really was and the lack of resources for minorities, especially for women,” said Jacome. “Hispanic Heritage Month is a chance to share our culture with others who didn’t have the opportunity to experience in their lives before. It’s a chance to break any stereotypes that people might have on the Hispanic community.”



There were no events in 2020 or will be this year for Hispanic Heritage month, which runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, due to COVID-19.



“We might not be able to hold any events this year, but the ERG is still active in trying to get the word out though social media, digital signage, Service to the Fleet to name a few,” said Jacome. “Plus we still meet each month and I am currently in the process of getting a conference call line set up.”



If you are interested in finding out more information about the Hispanic Heritage ERG or looking for resources, contact Ivonne Jacome at Ivonne.e.jacome@navy.mil.

