    2nd Air Force visits Goodfellow

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson, 2nd Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Vizi, 2nd Air Force command chief, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25-27, 2021. This was Edmondson’s first ever visit to Goodfellow as the 2nd Air Force commander.

    Throughout the visit Edmondson and Vizi were given an in-depth look at the 17th Training Wing mission of training, developing, and inspiring the future force.

    During the visit Edmondson and Vizi recognized multiple Airmen for going above and beyond in supporting the wing’s multi-service fire protection, and intelligence technical training mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
