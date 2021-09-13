Motor Transport: Leading the Way

Late August, as Marine Corps Base Quantico began preparing for the arrival of civilians being evacuated from Afghanistan, Motor Transportation Marines with Combat Logistics Group 2, headed north up Interstate 95 to Quantico to lead the way for the heavy lifting and moving.

To Lance Cpl. Ryan Frega, a native of Long Island, New York, and a Motor Transport Operator with CLB 2, the unit’s mission was clear, “Motor T’s (transports) importance in this operation is to provide logistics support, whether it be chow, fuel, or trailers” he said.

“Operators are the drivers for Motor T and operate the vehicles while mechanics are the maintainers of the vehicles,” Frega continued.

Operators perform a variety of jobs, but at the end of the day their mission is to get all manner of things from one place to another. Frega and his fellow Marines pointed out a key to Motor T mission success- keeping the vehicles operational and on the road. Wear and tear adds up on the trucks, trailers, HMMVs, and other equipment. This is where the Motor Transport Mechanics come in.

“What I like most about my MOS is the satisfaction of knowing that me and my fellow Marines get to keep trucks running,” said Cpl. Wyatt Cairns, a Marine from Augusta, Georgia, and a Motor Transport Mechanic with CLB 2, “and it allows people to complete the mission at hand and give Marines, units, and civilians the supplies they need.”

Cairns explained that while he went through months of training at school, there is no substitute to what he’s learned on the job.

“We go through 3 months of training to familiarize ourselves with these trucks but the real learning happens in the fleet while working on the trucks,” Cairns added. “Most mechanics spend anywhere from 8 hours fixing a truck to 80 hours depending on the severity of the problem.”

Lance Cpl. Angel Pedroza, who joined the Marine Corps from Phoenix Arizona, loves what he does because of the impact it has. “I enjoy my MOS, because I know I’m helping people and I know I have an impact on the mission,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 09.13.2021 17:58 Story ID: 405129 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motor Transport: Leading the Way, by Sgt Kaitlynn Hendricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.