Celebrate with Savings! Exchange Marks 74th Air Force Birthday with One-Day Offers

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the U.S. Air Force a happy 74th birthday with one-day savings for the military community.



Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers and military families can enjoy these savings on Sept 18:

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas with their MILITARY STAR® card at Exchange fuel locations.

• 15% off at Exchange restaurants with MILITARY STAR.

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more from any Exchange mall vendor with MILITARY STAR. Coupon required. Shoppers can receive the coupon at the Exchange main store customer service desk.



“The Exchange is honored to deliver savings and support to our Nation’s heroes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We especially thank our Airmen and Air Force families and Veterans for their service on this special occasion. Fly-Fight-Win!”



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through support for Quality-of-Life programs that promote military readiness and resiliency. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has distributed more than $2.1 billion to these programs, including Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more.



Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers and military shoppers can visit their local Exchange for more details on the birthday savings.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



